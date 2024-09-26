Hankin Group Breaks Ground on 96-Unit Multifamily Project in Exton, Pennsylvania

EXTON, PA. — Locally based developer Hankin Group has broken ground on Phase II of Keva Flats, a two-building, 96-unit multifamily project in Exton, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia. Phase I of Keva Flats featured 242 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans across six buildings. Amenities include a fitness center with yoga and Pilates studios; resort-style pool with a sundeck; outdoor grilling stations, fire pits and lounges; an 11,000-square-foot clubhouse; outdoor multi-sports court; and a rooftop terrace. Completion of Phase II is slated for fall 2026.