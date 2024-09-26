Thursday, September 26, 2024
As part of Phase II of Keva Flats, the development team is restoring the site’s floodplain area to help accommodate the high volume of water associated with severe storms. The team plans to begin work on the new building's foundation in November.
Hankin Group Breaks Ground on 96-Unit Multifamily Project in Exton, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

EXTON, PA. — Locally based developer Hankin Group has broken ground on Phase II of Keva Flats, a two-building, 96-unit multifamily project in Exton, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia. Phase I of Keva Flats featured 242 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans across six buildings. Amenities include a fitness center with yoga and Pilates studios; resort-style pool with a sundeck; outdoor grilling stations, fire pits and lounges; an 11,000-square-foot clubhouse; outdoor multi-sports court; and a rooftop terrace. Completion of Phase II is slated for fall 2026.

