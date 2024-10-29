Hankin Group Completes 32-Unit Multifamily Project in Exton, Pennsylvania

EXTON, PA. — Locally based developer Hankin Group has completed Hamilton Passive House, a 32-unit multifamily project in Exton, a western suburb of Philadelphia. The four-story building offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and represents the first phase of a larger, 156-unit development known as Hamilton at Eagleview. Amenities include a pool, golf and multisport simulator, fitness center, bark park, coffee bar, electric vehicle charging stations, business center with private workspaces and a clubhouse with an entertainment kitchen. Rents start at approximately $2,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.