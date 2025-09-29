Hankin Group to Undertake $67M Expansion of Metro Philadelphia Seniors Housing Community

EXTON, PA. — Hankin Group will undertake a $67 million expansion project at Eagleview Landing, its senior living community in Exton, roughly 30 miles west of Philadelphia. Upon completion, the expansion will add 117 independent living residences to the property, which currently consists of 107 assisted living and memory care units and 9,000 square feet of amenity space. The new building will also feature additional amenity space, including a fitness center, indoor pool, spa, theater, game rooms and golf simulator. Residents will also have access to a parking garage, landscaped courtyards and walking trails. Completion is scheduled for November 2026.