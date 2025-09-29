Monday, September 29, 2025
Eagleview-Landing-Exton
Eagleview Landing is situated within Hankin Group’s 800-acre Eagleview master-planned community in Exton. The mixed-use development comprises more than 1,000 residential units, 2.5 million square feet of office and life sciences space and over 50,000 square feet of retail space.
Hankin Group to Undertake $67M Expansion of Metro Philadelphia Seniors Housing Community

by Taylor Williams

EXTON, PA. — Hankin Group will undertake a $67 million expansion project at Eagleview Landing, its senior living community in Exton, roughly 30 miles west of Philadelphia. Upon completion, the expansion will add 117 independent living residences to the property, which currently consists of 107 assisted living and memory care units and 9,000 square feet of amenity space. The new building will also feature additional amenity space, including a fitness center, indoor pool, spa, theater, game rooms and golf simulator. Residents will also have access to a parking garage, landscaped courtyards and walking trails. Completion is scheduled for November 2026.

