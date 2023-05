EL CENTRO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $2.4 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located in El Centro, approximately midway between San Diego and Phoenix.

7-Eleven occupies the 2,940-square-foot building on a 15-year, triple-net ground lease.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the seller, Imperial Retail Investments LLC, in the transaction. A self-represented, California-based private investor purchased the property.