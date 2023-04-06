Hanley Arranges $2.9M Sale of Taco Bell-Occupied Property in Corona, California

CORONA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $2.9 million sale of a single-tenant retail property in Corona. A Taco Bell drive-thru operated by Alvarado Restaurant Nation occupies the 2,049-square-foot property on a triple-net-lease basis. Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the developer and seller, Evergreen Development, in the transaction. David Aschkenasy of Commercial Asset Group represented the 1031-exchange buyer, a locally based private investor.