Friday, November 15, 2024
The 69,807-square-foot Publix at Harbins 316 shopping center in Dacula, Ga., was delivered in 2023.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Hanley Arranges $25M Sale of New Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Dacula, Georgia

by John Nelson

DACULA, GA. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $25 million sale of Publix at Harbins 316, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 952 Harbins Road in Dacula, an Atlanta suburb in Gwinnett County. Built in 2023, the 69,807-square-foot shopping center is situated near the new Ga. Highway 316 and U.S. Highway 29 intersection.

The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix, Great Clips, Starbucks Coffee, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Wingstop, The UPS Store and Heartland Dental.

Ed Hanley and Kevin Fryman of Hanley, along with ParaSell Inc., represented the buyer, a 1031 exchange investor based in San Diego, in the transaction. Chris Decouflé, Kevin Hurley and Matt Karempelis of CBRE represented the seller, Atlanta-based Watkins Real Estate Group.

