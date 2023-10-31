Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Hanley Arranges $3.7M Sale of BLISS Car Wash Property in Santa Clarita, California

by Amy Works

SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $3.7 million sale of a car wash property currently under construction in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The building, which is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024, will total 4,263 square feet.

BLISS Car Wash will occupy the property on a triple-net lease upon completion.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the developer and seller, Fountainhead Development, in the transaction. Jenny Eng of CBRE represented the undisclosed buyer. 

