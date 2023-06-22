Hanley Arranges $4.1M Sale of Retail Pad in Perris, California

PERRIS, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $4.1 million sale of a 5,303-square-foot retail pad in Perris.

Altura Credit Union and Little Caesars Drive-Thru occupy the property, which was built in 2022 as an outparcel to a shopping center anchored by Cardenas Markets.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the seller, a California-based private partnership. Howard Rosenthal and Guy Excell of Rosenthal & Excell Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, a California-based family office.