Chipotle Mexican Grill — totaling 3,570 square feet — occupies a newly constructed, single-tenant property in Torrance, Calif. The property sold for $5.9 million.
Hanley Brokers $5.9M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in Torrance, California Leased to Chipotle

by Amy Works

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group has arranged the $5.9 million sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant property in Torrance, a city in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Chipotle Mexican Grill occupies the building — which totals 3,570 square feet — on a 15-year, corporate guaranteed, triple-net lease.

Bill Asher, Jeff Lefko and Sean Cox of Hanley represented the buyer, a Los Angeles-based private investor, in the all-cash transaction. Christopher Huddleston of The Sher Group represented the seller, a Los Angeles-based private investor.

