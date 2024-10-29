Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
9285-W-Russell-Rd-Las-Vegas-NV.jpg
Starbucks Coffee occupies the newly constructed property on a 10-year lease.
AcquisitionsNevadaRetailWestern

Hanley Arranges Sale of New 2,365 SF Retail Property in Las Vegas Leased to Starbucks

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant retail property located at 9285 W. Russell Road in Las Vegas. Starbucks Coffee occupies the building, which totals 2,365 square feet and features a drive-thru, on a 10-year lease.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the developer and seller in the transaction. Jason Otter of Logic Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, a local private investor. The acquisition price was not released.

You may also like

Ambrose Property Group Acquires 595,000 SF Ascent Commerce...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Finances $56.3M Loan for Madera...

Ambient Communities Buys 250,000 SF Office Tower in...

Cedar Sinai Park Sells 246-Unit Seniors Housing Campus...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 186-Unit Biltmore Apartments in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Two Infill Industrial Properties...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 70,000 SF...

Interra Realty Negotiates $12M Sale of Apartment Building...