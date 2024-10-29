Hanley Arranges Sale of New 2,365 SF Retail Property in Las Vegas Leased to Starbucks

LAS VEGAS — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant retail property located at 9285 W. Russell Road in Las Vegas. Starbucks Coffee occupies the building, which totals 2,365 square feet and features a drive-thru, on a 10-year lease.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the developer and seller in the transaction. Jason Otter of Logic Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, a local private investor. The acquisition price was not released.