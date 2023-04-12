Hanley Arranges Sales of Three Walgreens-Occupied Properties Totaling $22.6M

CORONA DEL MAR, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sales of three single-tenant properties totaling $22.6 million. Each of the properties is leased to Walgreens.

Kevin Fryman and Ed Hanley of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., arranged the sale of the first property, located in Minneapolis, on behalf of the seller, a California-based private investor. A New York-based private investor purchased the 14,535-square-foot building for $6.6 million.

Located in Sugar Grove, Illinois, the second property comprises 14,739 square feet. Bill Asher, Jeff Lefko and Jeremy McChesney of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., arranged the $6.6 million transaction on behalf of the seller, a private investor based in California. Isaiah Harf of Northmarq represented the Chicago-based 1031-exchange buyer.

Brad Dessy and Matt Burnett of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the buyer, a California-based private investor, in the third transaction. The 17,325-square-foot property, located in metro Miami, sold for $9.4 million.