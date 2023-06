FRESNO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $15.8 million sale of Ash Tree Square, a retail center in Fresno.

Tenants at the property, which totals 80,877 square feet situated on 7.5 acres, include Ross Dress for Less, Starbucks Coffee, Wing Stop and Mountain Mike’s Pizza.

Alexander Moore, Sean Cox and Kevin Fryman of Hanley represented the private, California-based seller in the transaction. A California-based private investor acquired the property.