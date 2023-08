FRESNO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $3.2 million sale of a single-tenant property located in Fresno. Starbucks Coffee occupies the newly constructed, 2,250-square-foot building.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the developer and seller, Laguna Canyon Group, in the transaction. Patrick Conway of CBRE represented the buyer, a locally based private investor.