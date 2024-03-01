Friday, March 1, 2024
A private investor acquired the 2,000-square-foot building in Visalia, Calif.
Hanley Brokers $3.4M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Property in Visalia, California

by Amy Works

VISALIA, CALIF.— Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $3.4 million sale of a 2,000-square-foot, single-tenant property in Visalia, located in the San Joaquin Valley between Fresno and Bakersfield. Starbucks Coffee occupies the building, which was constructed on 0.6 acres in 2023 and features a double drive-thru.

Sean Cox, Alexander Moore, Bill Asher and Kevin Fryman of Hanley represented the developer and seller, Stock Five Development, in the transaction. David Mouallem of D.M. Realty Inc. represented the buyer, a Los Angeles-based private investor. 

