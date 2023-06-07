Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Bristol Place is a 61,454-square-foot retail center located in Santa Ana, California.
Hanley Brokers $36.5M Sale of Bristol Place Shopping Center in Santa Ana, California

by Jeff Shaw

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $36.5 million sale of Bristol Place, a 61,454-square-foot retail center located in Santa Ana. 

Built in 1968, the property was renovated in 2019 and was 89 percent occupied at the time of sale. 

Matt Burnett, Kevin Fryman and Ed Hanley of Hanley represented the seller, a joint venture between an affiliate of Cadence Capital Investments and Oakwood Real Estate Partners. Ron Duong of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a California-based private investor. 

