INGLEWOOD, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $4.2 million sale of a retail center located in Inglewood.

Dollar General anchors the 12,750-square-foot property, which was built in 1961 and renovated in 2004.

Kevin Fryman, Carlos Lopez, Sean Cox and Alexander Moore of Hanley represented the seller, a Los Angeles-based private investor. Robert Toofer of Exclusive Realty represented the buyer.