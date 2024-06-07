Hanley Brokers $4.8M Sale of Retail Pad in Rancho Cordova, California

RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $4.8 million sale of Shops III at Anatolia Marketplace, a multi-tenant retail pad in Rancho Cordova, roughly 13 miles east of Sacramento.

Tenants at the property, which totals 5,900 square feet, include Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Cold Stone Creamery, Jamba and Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the seller, an entity doing business as Anatolia Marketplace LLC. Craig Lewis of Lewis Capital Advisors represented the buyer, a local private investor.