Friday, June 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Shops-III-Rancho-Cordova-CA
The property is situated within Anatolia Marketplace in Rancho Cordova, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Hanley Brokers $4.8M Sale of Retail Pad in Rancho Cordova, California

by Amy Works

RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $4.8 million sale of Shops III at Anatolia Marketplace, a multi-tenant retail pad in Rancho Cordova, roughly 13 miles east of Sacramento.

Tenants at the property, which totals 5,900 square feet, include Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Cold Stone Creamery, Jamba and Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the seller, an entity doing business as Anatolia Marketplace LLC. Craig Lewis of Lewis Capital Advisors represented the buyer, a local private investor. 

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 5,896 SF...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 846,261 SF...

JLL Brokers Sale of 97-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Property...

TSB Realty Brokers Sale of 330-Bed Student Housing...

Walker & Dunlop Negotiates Sale of 128-Unit Seniors...

Marcus & Millichap Secures $5.3M Sale of Retail...

Bedrock Acquires 729,079 SF Millender Center in Detroit

ERG Commercial Arranges $16.5M Loan for Refinancing of...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 65,000 SF Retail Center...