Hanley Brokers $4.9M Sale of Retail Building in Riverside, California

by Jeff Shaw

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $4.9 million sale of a four-tenant retail property located in the Inland Empire city of Riverside. 

Built In 2020 and situated within Veteran’s Plaza, net-lease tenants at the 6,963-square-foot building include Starbucks Coffee, Express Gadget Repair, Desperate Measures and Jersey Mike’s Subs. 

Eric Wohl and CJ Kiehler of Hanley represented the seller, a California-based developer. Shirley Kim of Max Mega Group Realty represented the buyer, an international private investor.

