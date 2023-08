SACRAMENTO — Hanley Investment Group has brokered the $5 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located in Sacramento.

Chipotle Mexican Grill occupies the 2,347-square-foot building within The Quad District, a new mixed-use development, on a triple-net lease.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the developer and seller, Chase Partners LTD. KDC constructed the property, which Vermeltfoort Architects designed.

A California-based buyer purchased the property.