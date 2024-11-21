Hanley Brokers Sale of 250,787 SF Shopping Center in Southern California

MONROVIA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Huntington Oaks Center, a 250,787-square-foot shopping center located in Monrovia, approximately 20 miles outside Los Angeles. A Newport Beach, Calif.-based private investor sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based buyer for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1984, the property was 75 percent occupied at the time of sale. Tenants at the center include Trader Joe’s, Burlington, Marshalls, Crunch Fitness, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Mimi’s Café, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Panda Express. A Kohl’s is also located at the property but was not included in the sale.

Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal.