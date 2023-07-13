Thursday, July 13, 2023
Hanley Brokers Sale of 3,331 SF Retail Property in Albuquerque

by Jeff Shaw

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 3,331-square-foot, single-tenant retail property in Albuquerque. 

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers occupies the building on a 15-year, triple-net lease. 

Bill Asher, Jeff Lefko and Jeremy McChesney of Hanley represented the seller and developer, TradeCor LLC, in the transaction, in association with ParaSell Inc. Greg Swedelson and Jon-Eric Greene of SSG Realty Partners represented the buyer, an undisclosed private investor. 

