Hanley Brokers Sale of Two Single-Tenant Retail Properties in Imperial, California for $5.8M

IMPERIAL, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of two single-tenant retail properties in Imperial for a total $5.8 million.

A Starbucks Coffee drive-thru occupies the first building, which comprises 2,089 square feet, on a 10-year lease. A private investor purchased the property for $2.9 million.

The United States Postal Service leases the second building, which totals 5,430 square feet. An Indiana-based private partnership acquired the property for $2.9 million.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the seller and developer, 5th Street Development LLC, in both transactions. Details on the buyer were not disclosed.