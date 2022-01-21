Hanley Investment Brokers $8.5M Sale of Smart & Final-Occupied Property in Murrieta, California

Smart & Final Extra! occupies the 20,750-square-foot retail property at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Los Alamos Road in Murrieta, Calif.

MURRIETA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a single-tenant retail property located in Murrieta. A San Diego-based private partnership sold the building to Los Angeles-based Anza Drive Properties for $8.5 million.

Smart & Final Extra occupies the 20,750-square-foot property, which is situated at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Los Alamos Road, on a net-lease basis. The building was built in 2003.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Kris Hons of Glendale, Calif.-based Stevenson Real Estate Services represented the buyer in the transaction.