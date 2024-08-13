Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Hanley Investment Arranges Sale of 145,588 SF Shopping Center in Harrison, Arkansas

by John Nelson

HARRISON, ARK. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 145,588-square-foot shopping center located at 605-627 U.S. Highway 62 in Harrison, about 72 miles east of Fayetteville in north Arkansas.

Built on 13.8 acres in 1978, the property was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Tractor Supply, Planet Fitness, Big Lots, Dunham’s Sports, Golden Tickets Cinemas, Factory Connection and Popeyes. Five of the six tenants have signed new leases or extensions recently.

The undisclosed buyer, which is based in Fayetteville, purchased the retail center from a consortium of multiple partners for an undisclosed price. Jeff Lefko, Kevin Fryman and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller in the transaction.

