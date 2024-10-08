Hanley Investment Arranges Sale of 24,986 SF Retail, Medical Building in Aliso Viejo, California

ALISO VIEJO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a two-story retail and medical building at 26711 Aliso Creek Road in Aliso Viejo. A San Francisco-based private investor sold the asset to an Irvine, Calif.-based private investor for $9.4 million. Both parties requested anonymity.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, Active Med Supply, Cold Stone Creamery, F45 Training, Kidcreate Studio and three dental offices are tenants at the 24,986-square-foot building, which was built on two acres in 2004. The building is situated within Aliso Viejo Town Center, a 380,000-square-foot development.

Sean Cox and Kevin Fryman of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Alton Burgess of Voit Real Estate Services represented the buyer in the deal.