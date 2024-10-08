Tuesday, October 8, 2024
26711-Aliso-Creek-Rd-Aliso-Viejo-CA
Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, Active Med Supply, Cold Stone Creamery, F45 Training, Kidcreate Studios and three dental offices are tenants at the 24,986-square-foot building at 26711 Aliso Creek Road in Aliso Viejo, Calif.
Hanley Investment Arranges Sale of 24,986 SF Retail, Medical Building in Aliso Viejo, California

by Amy Works

ALISO VIEJO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a two-story retail and medical building at 26711 Aliso Creek Road in Aliso Viejo. A San Francisco-based private investor sold the asset to an Irvine, Calif.-based private investor for $9.4 million. Both parties requested anonymity.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, Active Med Supply, Cold Stone Creamery, F45 Training, Kidcreate Studio and three dental offices are tenants at the 24,986-square-foot building, which was built on two acres in 2004. The building is situated within Aliso Viejo Town Center, a 380,000-square-foot development.

Sean Cox and Kevin Fryman of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Alton Burgess of Voit Real Estate Services represented the buyer in the deal.

