Hanley Investment Arranges Sales of Two Retail Assets at Antelope Valley Plaza in Lancaster, California

LANCASTER, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has completed the sales of a single-tenant Smart & Final Extra! and a single-tenant property occupied by dd’s Discounts at Antelope Valley Plaza in Lancaster, approximately 65 miles north of Los Angeles. Two individual private 1031 exchange buyers acquired the assets in separate transactions, which totaled $11.4 million.

In the first transaction, PacWest Management, in partnership with Evergreen Development Co., sold the single-tenant, 32,200-square-foot property that is occupied by Smart & Final Extra! under a new 15-year corporate lease. The property is located at 2058 W. Avenue J. Sean Cox, Bill Asher, Alexander Moore and Kevin Fryman of Hanley represented the seller in the deal.

In the second transaction, a Southern California-based 1031 exchange buyer acquired the 24,000-square-foot property at 2038 W. Avenue J in an all-cash transaction. dd’s Discounts, which occupies the property, has less than three years remaining on the initial lease term. Cox, Asher, Moore and Fryman represented the seller, PacWest Management, in the transaction.