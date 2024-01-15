Monday, January 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Smart-Final-Extra-Lancaster-CA
Smart & Final Extra! occupies a 32,200-square-foot single-tenant property at 2058 W. Avenue J in Lancaster, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Hanley Investment Arranges Sales of Two Retail Assets at Antelope Valley Plaza in Lancaster, California

by Amy Works

LANCASTER, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has completed the sales of a single-tenant Smart & Final Extra! and a single-tenant property occupied by dd’s Discounts at Antelope Valley Plaza in Lancaster, approximately 65 miles north of Los Angeles. Two individual private 1031 exchange buyers acquired the assets in separate transactions, which totaled $11.4 million.

In the first transaction, PacWest Management, in partnership with Evergreen Development Co., sold the single-tenant, 32,200-square-foot property that is occupied by Smart & Final Extra! under a new 15-year corporate lease. The property is located at 2058 W. Avenue J. Sean Cox, Bill Asher, Alexander Moore and Kevin Fryman of Hanley represented the seller in the deal.

In the second transaction, a Southern California-based 1031 exchange buyer acquired the 24,000-square-foot property at 2038 W. Avenue J in an all-cash transaction. dd’s Discounts, which occupies the property, has less than three years remaining on the initial lease term. Cox, Asher, Moore and Fryman represented the seller, PacWest Management, in the transaction.

You may also like

Reap Capital Buys 288-Unit Brookside Apartments in Arlington

Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 148,538 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 36,500 SF...

Smalls Sliders to Open Five Restaurants in Metro...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Multifamily Development...

JLL Negotiates $16.1M Sale of Grocery Store in...

Kiser Group Brokers $7.6M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Burlington Signs 22,104 SF Retail Lease in Streamwood,...

J Street Buys Vacant 390,609 SF Office Building...