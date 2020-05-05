REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Brokers $2.6M Ground Lease Sale of Aldi-Occupied Asset in Southern California

ALDI occupies the 18,000-square-foot retail property at 2450 Rockwood Ave. in Calexico, Calif.

CALEXICO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the absolute triple-net ground lease sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 2450 Rockwood Ave. in Calexico. A Vero Beach, Fla.-based private investor sold the asset to a Midwest-based buyer for $2.6 million.

Aldi occupies the 18,000-square-foot property on a triple-net lease. The asset is situated on a 1.5-acre pad at the entrance to a Walmart Supercenter, which is the first Walmart location north of the Calexico/Mexico border crossing. Additional adjacent retailers include Jack in the Box, T-Mobile, 7-Eleven, Panda Express, KFC and Subway.

Dylan Mallory and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal.

