Hanley Investment Completes Break-up Sale at Zinfandel Crossings Shopping Center in Rancho Cordova, California
RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the fourth and final transaction in the break-up sale strategy of Zinfandel Crossings, a retail property anchored by 99 Cents Only in Rancho Cordova. The firm has brokered the sales of more than $11.4 million in retail properties at the shopping center.
Kevin Fryman, Bill Asher and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, a Santa Monica-based private investor. The buyer was a Stockton-based private investor.
The final sale was that of a vacant 26,520-square-foot retail building, which was built in 1975 and formerly occupied by Fit Republic. The building is situated on 2.4 acres at 2810 Zinfandel Drive. The asset sold for $1.8 million.
