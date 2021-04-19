REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Completes Break-up Sale at Zinfandel Crossings Shopping Center in Rancho Cordova, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

99 Cents Only anchors Zinfandel Crossings in Rancho Cordova, Calif.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the fourth and final transaction in the break-up sale strategy of Zinfandel Crossings, a retail property anchored by 99 Cents Only in Rancho Cordova. The firm has brokered the sales of more than $11.4 million in retail properties at the shopping center.

Kevin Fryman, Bill Asher and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, a Santa Monica-based private investor. The buyer was a Stockton-based private investor.

The final sale was that of a vacant 26,520-square-foot retail building, which was built in 1975 and formerly occupied by Fit Republic. The building is situated on 2.4 acres at 2810 Zinfandel Drive. The asset sold for $1.8 million.

