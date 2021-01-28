Hanley Investment Group Arranges $11.3M Sale of 30,476 SF Retail Property in Orange County

Hanley Investment Group recently arranged the sale of a 30,476-square-foot retail property net leased to Smart & Final Extra! in Stanton, Calif.

STANTON, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $11.3 million sale of a 30,476-square-foot, single-tenant retail building in the Orange County community of Stanton.

The property is net leased to Smart & Final Extra! and was remodeled in 2008.

Eric Wohl, Ed Hanley and CJ Kiehler of Hanley represented the seller, 7050 Katella Avenue LLC, in the transaction. Oliver Wang of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the buyer, a private investor from Los Angeles.