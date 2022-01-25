REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $11.4M Sale of Three-Tenant Retail Property in Metro Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

Spread across two buildings, Riverdale Village is home to Bank of America, Famous Dave’s and Banfield Hospital.

COON RAPIDS, MINN. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $11.4 million sale of Riverdale Village in the Minneapolis suburb of Coon Rapids. Constructed in 2021, the property consists of a 4,150-square-foot building with a drive-thru occupied by Bank of America and a two-tenant, 6,700-square-foot building occupied by Famous Dave’s and Banfield Hospital. The asset serves as an outparcel to Menards. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley, along with Robert Wise of CBRE, represented the seller, Florida-based OneCorp Global. Boston Weir of Henry Group Real Estate represented the buyer, a Colorado-based private investor completing a 1031 exchange.

