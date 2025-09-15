Monday, September 15, 2025
Shoprite and CVS, the anchors of Bensalem Crossings in metro Philadelphia, have operated stores at the property since it opened in 1999.
Hanley Investment Group Arranges $12.5M Sale of Metro Philadelphia Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

BENSALEM, PA. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $12.5 million sale of Bensalem Crossings, a 67,215-square-foot shopping center located roughly 19 miles north of Philadelphia. Bensalem Crossings was fully leased at the time of sale, with ShopRite and CVS occupying 93 percent of the space. Kevin Fryman, Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, Adler Realty Investments Inc., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an undisclosed, Southern California-based private investor.

