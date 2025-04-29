Hanley Investment Group Arranges $12.6M Sale of Shopping Center in Fullerton, California

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $12.6 million sale of North Euclid Shopping Center, a 41,219-square-foot shopping center located in the Orange County city of Fullerton. A 21,480-square-foot Stater Bros. Markets formerly anchored the property. The remaining space is fully leased to a barber shop, hair salon, family dentist, chiropractic office, H&R Block and multiple quick-service restaurants.

Kevin Fryman, Eric Wohl and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, Anaheim, Calif.-based Kraemer Land Co., and the buyer, an off-market local private investor, in the transaction. Kraemer Land Co. has managed North Euclid Shopping Center for 21 years.