Hanley Investment Group Arranges $17.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $17.5 million sale of Northland Square shopping center in Cedar Rapids. The 106,500-square-foot property is fully occupied by national tenants such as T.J. Maxx, Barnes & Noble, OfficeMax, Old Navy, Famous Footwear and Hallmark. Built in 1994 and renovated in 2000, the center is located on Collins Road Northeast. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a Midwest-based private partnership. Doug Fielding of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a private investor based in Southern California.