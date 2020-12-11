Hanley Investment Group Arranges $17M Sale of Shopping Center in Huntington Beach, California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group has arranged the sale of Village Plaza at Huntington Harbor, a 20,328-square-foot shopping center. According to industry sources, the sales price was $17 million.

The property was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Harbor Barber, Secret Spot Restaurant, La Bodega Bottle Shop, Super Mex, Stoney’s Pizza, Sunset Vapor, Riip Beer Co. and Tsunami Sushi. The center is situated at 17196-17236 Pacific Coast Highway, two blocks from the beach and 31 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Jeff Lefko, Bill Asher and Beau Velten of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, a private partnership based in Palm Springs, California. Mel Zelenak of Maly Realty represented the buyer, an undisclosed private partnership based in Los Angeles.