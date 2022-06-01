Hanley Investment Group Arranges $2.4M Sale of Restaurant Building in Ithaca, New York

ITHACA, N.Y. — California-based brokerage firm Hanley Investment Group has arranged the $2.4 million sale of a 7,500-square-foot restaurant building in the upstate New York community of Ithaca that is fully leased to Texas Roadhouse. The property was built on 1.4 acres in 2015. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group, along with Parasell Inc., represented the California-based buyer in the transaction. Dalton Barnes of Alpha Real Estate Advisors represented the Chicago-based seller.