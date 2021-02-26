Hanley Investment Group Arranges $2.6M Sale of New Starbucks-Occupied Property in Rancho Cordova

Starbucks occupies the new 2,200-square-foot, drive-thru retail building at 2875 Zinfandel Drive in Rancho Cordova, Calif.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant retail property located within Zinfandel Village, a shopping center in Rancho Cordova. An Orange County-based private investor acquired the property from Irvine-based Pacific Castle Management for $2.6 million.

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 2,200-square-foot freestanding building with a drive-thru, which is located at 2875 Zinfandel Drive. Other tenants at Zinfandel Village include Grocery Outlet, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Popeyes, Lumber Liquidators, Little Caesars, Skechers and Sourdough & Co.

Bill Asher and Kevin Fryman of Hanley Investment represented the seller, while Eric Reuveni of Encino-based Los Angeles Commercial Real Estate Group represented the buyer in the deal.