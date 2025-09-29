Hanley Investment Group Arranges $2.7M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Retail Property in Moreno Valley, California

MORENO VALLEY, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail property at 22350 Cactus Ave. in Moreno Valley. Glendale, Calif.-based Chase Partners sold the asset to an Orange County, Calif.-based private investor for $2.7 million, or $1,817 per square foot. Starbucks Coffee occupies the 1,500-square-foot property, which includes a drive-thru. Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while David Kluver of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction.