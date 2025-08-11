Hanley Investment Group Arranges $2.8M Sale of Dutch Bros-Leased Retail Property in Riverside, California

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 4990 Van Buren Blvd. in Riverside. Portland, Ore.-based developers Zach Bonsall and Braden Bernards of Cole Valley Partners sold the asset to a Long Beach, Calif.-based private investor for $2.8 million.

Dutch Bros Coffee will occupy the 1,025-square-foot drive-thru building, which is currently under construction, on a 15-year absolute triple-net ground lease with 10 percent rental increases every five years. An opening date has not been announced for the location.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Mark Troughton of Whittier, Calif.-based Mark Troughton Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.