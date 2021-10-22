Hanley Investment Group Arranges $20.7M Sale of Eight STNL Retail Properties in Houston Area

HOUSTON — California-based brokerage firm Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of eight single-tenant net-leased (STNL) retail properties located throughout the Houston area. Louetta Automotive & Tire Service occupies all the properties, which sold to eight separate private investors for a combined price of $20.7 million. Louetta Automotive is now operating as Sun Auto Tire & Service and is backed by Los Angeles-based private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners.