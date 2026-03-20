Friday, March 20, 2026
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AcquisitionsOklahomaRetailTexas

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $22.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma

by John Nelson

STILLWATER, OKLA. — Hanley Investment Group, a California-based brokerage firm, has arranged the $22.5 million sale of Lakeview Pointe Shopping Center, a 207,406-square-foot shopping center in Stillwater. Built on 24.7 acres in 2006, the center was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale to tenants such as Best Buy, Ross Dress for Less, Belk, Five Below and Petco.

Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, a partnership between Rubenstein Real Estate Co. and a Kansas-based family office, in the transaction. Scott Taubin of The R.H. Johnson Co. represented the undisclosed buyer.

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