Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.3M Purchase of PetSmart-Occupied Retail Property in Union Gap, Washington
UNION GAP, WASH. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the acquisition of a single-tenant retail building located at 1403 E. Washington Ave. in Union Gap. A Florida-based private investor sold the property to a Southern California-based buyer for $3.3 million.
PetSmart occupies the 19,677-square-foot property, which was built in 2000, on a net-lease basis.
Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment, in association with ParaSell, represented the buyer in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.