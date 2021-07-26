Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.3M Purchase of PetSmart-Occupied Retail Property in Union Gap, Washington

PetSmart occupies the 19,677-square-foot retail property at 1403 E. Washington Ave. in Union Gap, Wash.

UNION GAP, WASH. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the acquisition of a single-tenant retail building located at 1403 E. Washington Ave. in Union Gap. A Florida-based private investor sold the property to a Southern California-based buyer for $3.3 million.

PetSmart occupies the 19,677-square-foot property, which was built in 2000, on a net-lease basis.

Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment, in association with ParaSell, represented the buyer in the deal.