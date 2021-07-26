REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.3M Purchase of PetSmart-Occupied Retail Property in Union Gap, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, Retail, Washington, Western

1403-E-Washington-Ave-Union-Gap-WA

PetSmart occupies the 19,677-square-foot retail property at 1403 E. Washington Ave. in Union Gap, Wash.

UNION GAP, WASH. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the acquisition of a single-tenant retail building located at 1403 E. Washington Ave. in Union Gap. A Florida-based private investor sold the property to a Southern California-based buyer for $3.3 million.

PetSmart occupies the 19,677-square-foot property, which was built in 2000, on a net-lease basis.

Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment, in association with ParaSell, represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews