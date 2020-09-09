Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.3M Sale of Two Retail Buildings in Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Taco Bell and Scooter’s Coffee occupy the newly constructed properties.

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $3.3 million sale of two retail buildings in Lee’s Summit within metro Kansas City. Taco Bell and Scooter’s Coffee occupy the newly constructed properties. Taco Bell occupies 2,160 square feet while Scooter’s leases 600 square feet. Both buildings feature drive-thrus. Jeff Lefko, Bill Asher and Beau Velten of Hanley, along with Jeff Christian of First Street Brokerage, represented the seller, a San Francisco-based private investment company. Deborah Ewing of Fuller Group CRE represented the buyer, a Washington-based private investor. The sales price represents a cap rate of 5.3 percent.