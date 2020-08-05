Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.4M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Building in Metro Twin Cities

The 6,812-square-foot building is located along 12th Street in Forest Lake.

FOREST LAKE, MINN. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a new two-tenant retail building in Forest Lake within metro Twin Cities for $3.4 million. The 6,812-square-foot property is home to Chipotle and Southwest Dental Care, which is part of the Heartland Dental network. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley represented the seller, Glenborough LLC, a California-based private real estate investment management company. Deborah Vannelli of Upland Real Estate Group represented the buyer, a Duluth, Minn.-based private investor.