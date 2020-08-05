REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.4M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Building in Metro Twin Cities

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

The 6,812-square-foot building is located along 12th Street in Forest Lake.

FOREST LAKE, MINN. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a new two-tenant retail building in Forest Lake within metro Twin Cities for $3.4 million. The 6,812-square-foot property is home to Chipotle and Southwest Dental Care, which is part of the Heartland Dental network. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley represented the seller, Glenborough LLC, a California-based private real estate investment management company. Deborah Vannelli of Upland Real Estate Group represented the buyer, a Duluth, Minn.-based private investor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  