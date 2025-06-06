Friday, June 6, 2025
Circle-K-Coachella-CA
A Circle K convenience store and gas station occupies a 4,625-square-foot property located at 50200 Cesar Chavez St. in Coachella, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.5M Sale of Retail Property in Coachella Valley

by Amy Works

COACHELLA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a newly constructed, 4,625-square-foot single-tenant retail property located in Coachella. A Circle K convenience store and gas station occupies the site on a 15-year, absolute triple-net-lease with 10 percent rental increases every five years. Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the seller and developer, Newport Beach, Calif.-based Fountainhead Development, in the transaction. Aaron Bove of Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego office represented the 1031 exchange buyer, a San Diego-based private investor.

