Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.6M Pre-Sale of 7-Eleven Ground Lease in Yucaipa, California

YUCAIPA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the pre-sale of a newly constructed single-tenant retail property located at 11361 Bryant St. in Yucaipa. Evergreen Devco sold the absolute triple-net ground lease to a San Luis Obispo County, Calif., buyer for $3.6 million. Slated to open in early to mid-December, 7-Eleven will occupy the 4,088-square-foot convenience store and fuel station under a 15-year corporate lease. Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group, in conjunction with Jeff Stanley of Lee & Associates, represented Evergreen Devco, while John Hans of Colliers represented the buyer in the deal.