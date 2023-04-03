Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.7M Sale of Kiddie Academy-Occupied Property in Grayslake, Illinois

GRAYSLAKE, ILL. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $3.7 million sale of a newly constructed retail property occupied by Kiddie Academy in Grayslake, a northern suburb of Chicago. The 9,492-square-foot, net-leased building is located at 807 Barron Blvd. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller and developer, The Woodmont Co. Gordon Nielsen of Summit Commercial Real Estate LLC represented the buyer, a private investor, based in Fairfax, Va. The sales price represented a cap rate of 6.6 percent.