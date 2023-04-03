Monday, April 3, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The newly constructed building totals 9,492 square feet.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.7M Sale of Kiddie Academy-Occupied Property in Grayslake, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

GRAYSLAKE, ILL. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $3.7 million sale of a newly constructed retail property occupied by Kiddie Academy in Grayslake, a northern suburb of Chicago. The 9,492-square-foot, net-leased building is located at 807 Barron Blvd. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller and developer, The Woodmont Co. Gordon Nielsen of Summit Commercial Real Estate LLC represented the buyer, a private investor, based in Fairfax, Va. The sales price represented a cap rate of 6.6 percent.

You may also like

PCCP, NFI Acquire Two Industrial Facilities Totaling 565,000...

First Citizens Bank Provides $44.2M in Acquisition Financing...

McHugh Construction, Brown & Momen Complete $24.3M Affordable...

Colliers Brokers $9.2M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Venture One Acquires Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro...

JLL Arranges Sale of 157-Room Hotel in Coral...

Giant Food, Nalley Fresh Open In-Store Restaurant in...

Westar Plans 175,000 SF Esencia Commons Retail Center...

TTM Purchases 248,841 SF HHLA Retail Center in...