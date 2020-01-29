Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.8M Sale of Aldi-Occupied Property in Northern Indiana

The building spans 20,000 square feet.

MISHAWAKA, IND. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $3.8 million sale of a single-tenant property net leased to Aldi in northern Indiana’s Mishawaka. Originally built in 2007 and remodeled in 2019, the 20,000-square-foot building is located at 210 W. Douglas Road. Jeff Lefko, Bill Asher and Dylan Mallory of Hanley, in association with Midland Atlantic Properties Inc., represented the California-based 1031 exchange buyer. A Florida-based private investor sold the asset. The sales price represents a cap rate of 4.5 percent.