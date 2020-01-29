REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.8M Sale of Aldi-Occupied Property in Northern Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

The building spans 20,000 square feet.

MISHAWAKA, IND. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $3.8 million sale of a single-tenant property net leased to Aldi in northern Indiana’s Mishawaka. Originally built in 2007 and remodeled in 2019, the 20,000-square-foot building is located at 210 W. Douglas Road. Jeff Lefko, Bill Asher and Dylan Mallory of Hanley, in association with Midland Atlantic Properties Inc., represented the California-based 1031 exchange buyer. A Florida-based private investor sold the asset. The sales price represents a cap rate of 4.5 percent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020