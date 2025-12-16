Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2062-2072-W-Avenue-J-Lancaster-CA
The 8,119-square-foot property at 2062-2072 W. Ave. J in Lancaster, Calif., is fully occupied.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRestaurantRetailWestern

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $3.9M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Building in Lancaster, California

by Amy Works

LANCASTER, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has directed the sale of a multi-tenant retail property located adjacent to Smart & Final Extra! at Antelope Valley Plaza in Lancaster. PacWest Management sold the property to an Orange County, Calif.-based private investor for $3.9 million. Ayda Kach and Sean Cox of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Samer Khalil of Newmark represented the buyer in the deal.

Located at 2062-2072 W. Ave. J, the 8,119-square-foot property is fully leased to a variety of tenants, including Pho Shop, Sub-Machine, Boba Tea, Salvadorian Restaurant, La Ramadita and The Best Ceviche. Antelope Valley Plaza offers 127,000 square feet of retail space.

You may also like

Knightvest Capital Sells 296-Unit Lakeside Apartments in Southwest...

TMG Negotiates Sale of 76-Unit Apartment Complex in...

SVN | J. Beard Arranges Sale of 11,250...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges Financing for Retail Strip Center...

Kislak Negotiates $11M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.3M Sale of Apple...

Mesa West Capital Originates $30M Acquisition Loan for...

Ethos Commercial Secures Construction Financing for 154,000 SF...

RF Partners Divests of 54,351 SF Flex Building...