Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3M Sale of Two Dollar General-Occupied Properties in Ohio

Both single-tenant properties were constructed in 2020. (Image courtesy of Dollar General)

WINDHAM AND BRADNER, OHIO — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $3 million sale of two properties occupied by Dollar General in Ohio. In Windham, a 10,566-square-foot store sold for $1.6 million. The second asset was a 9,026-square-foot building in Bradner that sold for $1.4 million. Both single-tenant properties were constructed in 2020. Beau Velten, Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher, in conjunction with ParaSell Inc., represented the buyer, a San Diego-based private investor completing a 1031 exchange. Doug Holtzman and Tori Nook of Anchor Cleveland represented the seller and developer, Ohio-based Zaremba Group.

