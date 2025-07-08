Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Circle-K-Cathedral-City-CA
A 3,700-square-foot Circle K convenience store occupies a newly constructed retail property at the Cathedral Cove Center located in Cathedral City, Calif., which recently sold for $4.2 million.
Hanley Investment Group Arranges $4.2M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property Near Palm Springs

by Amy Works

CATHEDRAL CITY, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $4.2 million sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant retail property located in Cathedral City, approximately seven miles southeast of Palm Springs. A 3,700-square-foot Circle K convenience store occupies the building, which is situated within Cathedral Cove Center on a 20-year triple-net-lease with 10 percent rent increases every five years. Circle K is scheduled to open in fall 2025.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the seller and developer, Newport Beach, Calif.-based Fountainhead Development, in the transaction. Joe Ahearn of Pinnacle Estate Properties represented the 1031 exchange buyer, a Ventura, Calif.-based private investor.

